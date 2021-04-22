Another California shelter opens to immigrant children from border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With more than 20,000 immigrant children currently in government custody, U.S. officials have been scrambling to open facilities.

The government failed to prepare for an increase in mostly Central American children traveling alone as President Joe Biden ended some of his predecessor’s hardline immigration policies. The Biden administration decided against quickly expelling unaccompanied minors from the country as the Trump administration had done for eight months.

Children are initially taken to border facilities that aren’t equipped to house them for long periods of time. From there, they are being sent to these shelters while case workers assess which relatives are suitable to take them.

The minors will then go through immigration court proceedings to see whether they are eligible to stay in the U.S. or must return to their home countries.

KUSI Contributor, Esther Valdes Clayton, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss immigration issues.

San Diego convention center currently housing 1,350 unaccompanied children most are teen girls.

A federal emergency shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities in what advocates hope will be an improvement in their care.

As many as 150 children were expected Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center at the latest in a series of sites set up across the country following a rise in the number of immigrant children stopped alone on the Mexico border, the Department of Health and Human Services said.