Another massive Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay happening this Sunday ahead of election day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the election just around the corner, Nick Garcia is asking San Diegans to show up to the third and final Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay.

Garcia tells KUSI News all are welcome to participate in San Diego’s third boat parade to support President Donald J. Trump’s re-election!

Please register at Nick@NitroGunCo.com jump in a boat, fly your Trump and American flags, and set sail as we cruise the bay. He is asking participants to stand united and sail united, with us, as part of the Trumptilla.

Participating boats will meet near the bait barge located at west end of bay at 12:00 P.M., Noon.

If you don’t want to jump on a boat, you can show support by flying your flags on Harbor Island bay side and sit back and enjoy the parade.

If you would like to donate to help cover the parade expenses, you can do so by clicking here.