Another unemployment extension program expected in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many people who are currently unemployed are wondering if you can still receive benefits.

Employment attorney, Annie Ellis, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain the Employment Development Department will soon roll out another extension program.

Ellis said another 13-week extension beyond the 39 weeks already offered with the original COVID extension which is supposed to process automatically for those who have exhausted their 39 weeks of benefits.