Answering your questions about the “Ghost of Kyiv”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A story that has been filling the media, the Ghost of Kyiv, real or fake?

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Brian Sunshine Sinclair, Former Naval Aviator, about the Ghost of Kyiv and why Russian air superiority over Ukraine has not been accomplished.

A few days ago, when the rumors first went viral, Sinclair told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that at the very least, the story of the “Ghost of Kyiv” could serve as motivation for the Ukrainian army. That interview can be seen here.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Vera Skop, House of Ukraine Board Member, about their cultural museum which provides information to the public about the county of Ukraine.

Humanitarian donations .Information at www.houseofukraine.org