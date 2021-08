‘Anthem’ rocks the house live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Anthem rocked out at KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego playing songs such as “Closer to the Heart,” “Spirit of Radio,” and “Red Barchetta.”

Their band members are Austin Farmer on vocals, Steve Smith on guitar, Dave Malmgren on drums, and Jack Wagner on bass.

Their next gig is Aug. 7 at the Music Box.