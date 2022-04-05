Anthony Ray sworn in as interim sheriff of San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anthony Ray was sworn in as San Diego County’s interim sheriff Tuesday in a brief ceremony during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

With Superior Court Judge Michael Smyth presiding, Ray took the oath of office and said he’ll do his “absolute best” while holding the office until January, when the winner of the November election takes over.

Ray also said he will work to make the department as efficient as possible.

“I’m just humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I thank you so much,” he added.

On March 22, the board unanimously selected Ray, an assistant county sheriff, over two other applicants as a temporary replacement for Bill Gore, who resigned in February after serving 12 years in the position. Ray, a 30-year veteran of the department, oversees courts and human resources.

Officially seeking the sheriff’s post so far in the run-up to November’s election are Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, former sheriff’s Commander David Myers, Assistant San Diego City Attorney John Hemmerling and sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Newsom.