Anthony Ray talks on his new position as Interim Sheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 5th, Anthony Ray was sworn-in as San Diego County’s Interim Sheriff.

A 30-year veteran of the department, he will finish retired sheriff Bill Gore’s term until an elected sheriff takes office in January 2023.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Teresa Sardina talked with Sheriff Anthony Ray about his new position and Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.