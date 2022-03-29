Anthony Tata discusses the latest military action with the Russian invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anthony Tata, Retired Army Brigadier General and author of the book, “Chasing the Lion: A Novel,” joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation unfolding in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Peace negotiations are beginning to gel, said Tata.

I think we are beginning to see the division of Ukraine with a zone of separation, similar to the situation that took place in Bosnia from 1995 to 1996, as well as the situation with Kosovo.

Putin has been trying to pressure Kyiv, the commanding center of Ukraine, while holding power over the eastern part of the country, which produces coal, oil, natural gas and maybe bargain, said Tata.