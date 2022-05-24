Anthony Trimino (R) discusses campaign to become the next Governor of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Various candidates have hit the campaign trail in hopes of replacing California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022.

Gavin Newsom was highly criticized for supporting failed lockdown policies longer than any other governor in the country, but was able to defeat a recall election and stay in office.

Republican candidate Anthony Trimino doesn’t think Newsom will survive another test from California voters, and hopes to replace him.

Trimino joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign, and explain why he can fix all the problems the state is facing.