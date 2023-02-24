Anti-human trafficking advocates call for repeal of California’s SB 357





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coalition of anti-human trafficking advocates joined forces urging Governor Gavin Newsom and California state leaders to repeal Senate Bill 357.

Authored by California State Senator Scott Wiener, SB 357 essentially makes “loitering with intent to sell sex” legal. Wiener seems to only author bills about sex, but this specific legislation is making him the target of fierce bipartisan opposition.

SB 357 was marketed as the “Safer Streets For All Act” before it was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

I will always defend children’s rights especially foster children. I don’t care who I have to go to war with to do so. Even if it means taking on fellow civil rights colleagues or a democratic supermajority. Sometimes we mess up and we need to get honest. REPEAL #sb357 https://t.co/FvPKbm7bk2 — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) February 24, 2023

Wiener is a member of the LGBTQ community, and uses that as justification for the legislation he writes.

But Thursday, National Civil Rights leader and President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, Rev. Shane Harris, invited elected officials and various police chiefs to participate in a press conference to call on Governor Gavin Newsom to repeal SB 357.

During the press conference many officials including California Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, National City, CA Police Chief Jose Tellez and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan all explained how Wiener’s legislation has been harmful to the community.

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) says the bill sought to address the disproportionate harassment of women and transgendered adults but Rev. Harris argues “the intent of the bill is instead turning into an opportunity for perpetrators to exploit vulnerable children.”

Harris called the presser after the “Operation Better Pathways” sex trafficking probe led to the arrest of 48 people, and rescue of 8 children.

RELATED STORY: “Operation Better Pathways” Sex Trafficking Probe leads to 48 arrests in San Diego County

(2/7) Although this law now essentially making loitering with intent to sell sex legal was well intentioned seeking to protect victims it will most likely be a civil rights assault on the most vulnerable victims of human trafficking which are children. pic.twitter.com/HHjrhdILDT — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) February 24, 2023

(4/7) Senator @Scott_Wiener who authored the legislation and some “social Justice based groups” argue that the bill addresses long standing racial profiling discrimination against LGBTQ and people of color. I debate this concept though. pic.twitter.com/R8n38Cjqou — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) February 24, 2023

(6/7) Yesterday continuing my organization @pajmovement western regional visit I gathered with law enforcement, mayors and anti human trafficking leaders from a variety of cities across California to make a bipartisan to call for the repeal of this law in CA. pic.twitter.com/Dc3ejpgVV6 — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) February 24, 2023

(7/7) We spoke at my west coast headquarters in #sandiego. I’ll always defend the children especially foster children. Data and my real life experience of growing up in foster care drives my decisions and I will stand on this square even if it means I have to stand alone.#sb357 pic.twitter.com/wjst4sXX54 — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) February 24, 2023