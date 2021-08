Anti-recall campaign funded by big donors who have big wish lists in Sacramento

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the recall election nears, critics are calling attention to the number of big donors supporting Gov. Newsom’s anti-recall campaign.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss in further detail the organizations funding the campaign against the recall election.