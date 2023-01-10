Santa Cruz SVP ruling brings hope to Borrego Springs residents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Borrego Springs residents have been doing everything possible to prevent the placement of sexually violent predators into their neighborhood.

Despite their efforts, SVP Douglas Badger is expected to housed in the Borrego Springs community.

But, a favorable ruling from Santa Cruz County, rescinding the placement of a Sexually Violent Predator in one of it’s communities, is bringing new hope and motivation to the concerned Borrego Springs residents.

(Below) County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss efforts to prevent the placement of SVP Douglas Bader into Borrego Springs.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to explain how the ruling in Santa Cruz impacted the outlook of the Borrego Springs ruling.