Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum presents Memorial Day giant painted American flag





VISTA (KUSI) – The Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista is hosting their second annual Memorial Day Tribute.

They’ve unveiled an 11,000 square foot American flag, hand painted on a hillside above the museum.

Museum volunteer T.J. Crossman joined KUSI to discuss details of the event.

The Museum is located at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., near Guajome Park Academy.