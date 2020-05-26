Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum volunteers create painted American flag for Memorial Day





VISTA (KUSI) – Memorial Day is a special day of pause and reflection as folks all across America are finding beautiful ways to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

KUSI’s Dave Scott and photographer Mike Saucedo visited the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista where volunteers have set up a unique memorial for people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Later KUSI photographer Logan Palmer captured the performance of the National Anthem played by Fred Ashman at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum.

Earlier tonight Ashman gave a free performance this evening to visitors of the museum beside the painted flag that many came to see.

Along with the national anthem, he also performed “God Bless America and “Taps” to honor the men and women who have served our country.