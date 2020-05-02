Antiviral drug Remdesivir being considered for possible treatments for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A possible treatment for COVID-19 may could be just around the corner.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is just one of many antiviral drugs being examined.

During an oval office meeting with President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the results from a study of more than a thousand coronavirus patients treated with either Remdesivir or a placebo.

The data showed an improved recovery time from 15 to eleven days for the patients treated with Remdesivir.

Dr. Georgine Nanos joined KUSI to talk more about the experimental drug.