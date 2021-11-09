Antiviral pills show promise in COVID-19 treatment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Regeron, a drug company, has said that its anti-body cocktail is about 82% effective in reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The company’s phase three trial found that its preventative effects lasts for about eight months after receiving the drug.

According to the results, out of 841 patients, the drug produced zero hospitalizations.

The treatment is only approved for emergency by those in the high risk category, for now.

Pfizer has announced its own experimental COVID-19 pill regiment, which has cut severe symptoms by 89%.

Another pill developed by Merck is also underway.

Dr. Christian Ramers, Assistant Medical Director for Research and Special Populations and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Family Health Centers of San Diego, joined KUSI to discuss the pills and how they work.