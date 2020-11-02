Anxious nation awaits Election Day: How to deal with election stress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the final Election Day closes in, Americans are exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what’s to come.

Voters arriving in record numbers to cast early ballots say basic democratic foundations feel brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a sick and unsettled nation?

Tension is ratcheted up, as each side believes the other is threatening to usher in the end of America as we know it.

About 7 in 10 voters say they are anxious about the election, according to an AP-NORC poll last month. Only a third are excited. Biden supporters were more likely than Trump voters to be nervous — 72% to 61%.

Founder of a San Diego Mental Health practice called OmOmbre, Tiffany Holm, joined Good Morning San Diego to give some advice on how to deal with election stress.

Election Stress Tips:

The average person will typically have more than 6,000 thoughts in a single day according to most recent research. 98% of these thoughts are the same as the day before and approximately 80% of them are negative.

So it’s important that we take moments throughout the day to be conscious of our thoughts. Challenge the negative ones. (I could demonstrate cognitive behavioral therapy pertaining to the election). Sometimes seeing the mind as something separate from ourselves and having a sense of humor about it when it tries to run away with us can help. “That silly mind” then rein it back in.

Instead of seeing negative thoughts, which turn into negative feelings as a bad thing, let these thoughts be our cue to take action. So if feeling overwhelmed, ask “what’s my next best step?” Then do that thing. It could mean getting out of bed. Now what? A shower…And so on. It’s amazing what all gets accomplished “next best stepping” our way through the day. When we get our bodies moving and see progress towards our goals, we’ll often start to feel better.

Every Day is Day 1. That means we have a new starting point on Election Day and every other day. Be easy on the self. If we don’t feel or behave the way that we wish we had one day, hit the reset button as many times as it takes. Sometimes success is just getting back on the horse to try again faster.

If there are two things I find lead to happiness, it’s that we are growing and having meaningful relationships. Reach out to a loved one or someone that helps us laugh and live life feeling a bit lighter. Look at your phone and see who your last 5 text exchanges are with. Maybe it’s time to bring a more upbeat, motivating person into your close circle. Consider doing activities such as going to an outdoor comedy show-The American Comedy Company downtown & Comedy Palace have been doing this. I’ve attended several and have benefited from their “laughter medicine.”

I see a trend of more people using marijuana and alcohol regularly to cope. Although I’m not completely against these substances for all, I do often see regular use of marijuana lead to a rise in a person’s baseline anxiety, interfere with their cognitive function and momentum chasing dreams, which are important for happiness. Alcohol can make whatever feelings we have bolder, which may not work in our favor and also interferes with quality sleep which affects our mood.

We are puppets to our brain chemistry and hormones. If you notice you’re struggling to manage emotions despite exhausting lifestyle modifications and talking with a therapist, consider talking with a psychiatrist as well about medication options. Sometimes a small change can free you from dragging that emotional ball and chain up the mountain each day. Choose your psychiatrist carefully making sure they take time to listen, really know you and care about you. Check out reviews online for potential providers. If one psychiatrist doesn’t work out, remember it can be like dating. Swipe left, say Bye Felicia and meet a new one if it’s not a good match.