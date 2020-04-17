“Apollo 13: America’s Finest Hour” Facebook Live event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Apollo 13 is the most memorable deep space rescue mission in the storied annals of American manned spaceflight history. Clearly one of NASA’s finest moments, the rescue takes center stage during a once-in-a-lifetime Facebook Live event hosted by the San Diego Air & Space Museum this Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time

Apollo 13 Astronauts Jim Lovell and Fred Haise, Mission Lead Flight Director Milt Windler, and Flight Directors Gerry Griffin, Gene Kranzand Glynn Lunney are set to appear in a Facebook Live event to celebrate a deep space rescue of the crew, which was caused by an unexpected oxygen tank explosion in the Service Module.

“Apollo 13: America’s Finest Hour” is being hosted on the San Diego Air & Space Museum’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SDASM,

“Apollo 13 is THE American success story and is being chronicled by the men who were responsible for the rescue and who were actually there,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum. “This is an incredible opportunity to see and hear from the men who were the right team at the right time – and how people working together can overcome anything they set their minds to accomplish. With all that’s going on in the world today, it’s time to acknowledge our human abilities to conquer the unknown and unexpected. Taking on life’s challenges and winning is what we do as a species. Celebrating Apollo 13 is perfectly timed for what the world is experiencing right now.”