Apparent homicide victim found in Mira Mesa home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Patrol officers investigating a report of a blood-covered, seemingly irrational man in a Mira Mesa-area neighborhood Friday found the body of an apparent homicide victim inside a nearby home.

A 911 caller reported seeing the bloodied man “acting erratically” in front of a residence in the 7800 block of Burlington Way shortly after 7 a.m., San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers said they contacted the 39-year-old man and detained him, then checked inside a nearby house, finding the body of an unidentified man who had suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, according to Dobbs.

It was unclear exactly how the victim, who appeared to have been in his 20s, died.

“It is very early in the investigation, and little is known about the events leading to the man’s death,” the lieutenant said. “The man who was detained was apparently acquainted with the man found deceased.”

The bloodied man was held for questioning.

“We are not releasing his name at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation, and we do not know what role, if any, he played in the victim’s death,” Dobbs said.