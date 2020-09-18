‘Appeal to Heaven to Open California’ prayerful protest planned at Border Transit Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States of America was founded upon the religious liberty to worship the God of the Bible freely, the boundaries of which are now being challenged and defined arbitrarily by state governors.

To fight back against the government restriction on religious liberty amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Art Hodges of the South Bay Pentecostal Church has organized a prayerful protest rally at the Border Transit Center.

The “Appeal To Heaven To Open California” peaceful protest is designed to highlight the opposition to California’s shutdowns, and show support from Californians who want to open up the state.

Bishop Hodges explained “Open California” means, open churches, schools, businesses, and the cross-border community.

Hodges discussed Friday’s event that consists of a peaceful protest and a march on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Anyone who supports the cause is welcome to participate.

Bishop Art Hodges provided KUSI with the following explanation of the problem he sees:

The Problem: Churches are now being told how they can and cannot conduct worship. Churches are now being forced to close their doors under threat of fine or imprisonment. Churches are now being forced to resort to the courts, even up to the Supreme Court of the United States of America, to defend their freedom to worship and assemble. Israel’s first Temple was destroyed by Babylonians in 586 BC ~ Ninth of Av (August). The second Temple was destroyed by Romans in 70 AD ~ Ninth of Av (August). Israel’s third Temple has not yet been rebuilt to date. The enemy seeks to destroy the American Church in 2020