Appeals court tosses antitrust ruling against Qualcomm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court in the 9th circuit has overturned an antitrust ruling against Qualcomm, dismissing arguments that it unlawfully squeezed out cellphone chip rivals and charged excessive royalties to manufacturers such as Apple.

The 3-judge panel unanimously sided with the San Diego chipmaker in tossing out a ruling on a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. It’s a victory for Qualcomm, since the earlier ruling could have undercut its business by threatening its ability to extract big royalties from phone makers. Qualcomm said in a statement Tuesday that the appeals court ruling validates its business model and patent licensing program.

