Appellate court strikes down school vaccination mandates state-wide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fourth District Court Of Appeal agreed with a lower court’s ruling from last December that school districts cannot impose their own vaccine requirements on students and that only the state can require a vaccine for school attendance.

The appeals court rejected San Diego Unified’s several defenses that included: The mandate is in line with the district’s responsibility to keep students safe and healthy; school districts can create programs to “Meet local needs”; and that the district’s vaccine mandate is not actually a mandate because it allows students to do at-home independent study if they don’t want to get vaccinated.

Co-founder of let the breathe, Sharon McKeeman, joined us with her reaction.