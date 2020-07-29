Applications open for COVID-19 rent relief for San Diego tenants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego renters who need help to pay their landlords can get relief from the city of San Diego. Applications are now being accepted for the city’s COVID-19 emergency rent assistance program.

With money from Congress, approved through the Federal Cares Act, the City of San Diego can assist some of the poorest tenants who’ve been affected by the pandemic.

Last month, City Council approved the use of $15 million for one-time payments of up to $4,000. The payments go to the tenant’s landlord for past due or upcoming rent.

Tenants living in affordable housing which is rented at below market rates may receive a lesser sum of $2,000. The program is being run by the San Diego Housing Commission.

Azucena Valladolid, Senior Vice President of Rental Assistance Programs at the commission said the agency has already received 7,000 applications since the application period opened on July 20.

Valladolid said priority will be given to households with children or people over the age of 62. Tenants must live in San Diego and have an income of 60 percent or less than the county’s median income, which translates to under $64,000 a year for a family of four.

Payments are expected to begin by the end of August. The fund will benefit about 3,500 families.

Although $15 million may sound like a lot, the demand will exceed the money available. The Housing Commission is asking for philanthropists and donors from the public and private sectors to pour more money into the fund.

The deadline to apply for the fund is August 7. If you want to fill out an online application, you can go to the website address: covidapplication.sdhc.org.