April is the 20th Anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This April is the official 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and though this milestone marks progress in advocating for sexual assault prevention, the movement can be traced back even further.

This year’s theme is “Creating Safe Online Spaces.” Sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including in online spaces.

CCS’ CEO Verna Griffin-Tabor joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the anniversary and what CCS is doing to raise awareness and help San Diegans. “As we connect online, we can learn how to practice digital consent, intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors, and ensure that online spaces — whether they be workspaces, classrooms, social media platforms, or otherwise — are respectful and safe,” said Griffin-Tabor.

During the month of SAAM, Denim Day will take place on Thursday, April 29. This annual, national day of awareness encourages participants to wear jeans or other denim clothing as symbols of believing survivors and not blaming them for sexual assault based on what they were wearing at the time. Center for Community Solutions (CCS) invites San Diegan’s to post their own #DenimDay photo in solidarity.

https://www.ccssd.org

