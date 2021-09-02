Apt 4 Music Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Open House Event at Arts District Liberty Station

POINT LOMA (KUSI)- Apt 4 Music, instructional and production organization, is celebrating their official public launch and open house of their new location in the Dorothea Laub Music & Arts Center at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station on Friday, September 3 from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. The evening will include music, food & beverages, raffles, an open jam session, and more! Anyone is welcome to come and join in on the festivities and learn more about the organization that is focused on providing individuals, families, organizations, and educators from all walks access to the musical arts and education, as well as community outreach and support programs, event productions, and more!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the CEO and COO about the event. They say they expect over one-hundred people to attend and they will also have live bands perform as well.

Where: Dorothea Laub Music & Arts Center, Building 176 – 2590 Truxtun Road, San Diego, CA 92106