Apt 4 Music offers music classes in Liberty Station

Apt 4 Music (Aptitude for Music) is a music instructional and production organization focused on providing individuals, families, organizations, and educators from all walks access to the musical arts and education, as well as community outreach and support programs, event productions, and more!

They opened in February after a tough year for musicians. Their CEO, Rice Enright, and COO, DJ Villegas, both had to stop doing music gigs and the previous studio they worked at shut down due to the pandemic. For the duo, they are thrilled to be back and offering music classes. They are offering week-long band experiences during the summer break (45 minute classes). They are also working with other businesses in their building at the Dorothea Laub Music & Arts Center to be able to offer full-day camps to the community, but through coordinated efforts amongst each other, i.e. a child could/would do a 45min music class, then be escorted to the next “artistic experience” at San Diego Craft Collective or Monart, etc.

Drumming my way through Wednesday!! Rice and JD started Apt 4 Music after losing their gigs and music teaching jobs during Covid. Now they are teaching kids how to make it in the biz #apt4music #libertystation #summercamps #drummer #musicforkids @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/gCUy0tfo3b — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 30, 2021