Archbishops plead with Governor Newsom over removal of “controversial” St. Junipero Serra statue





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California lawmakers have passed legislation to replace a statue of St. Junipero Serra at the capitol in Sacramento.

The St. Junipero Serra statue will be replaced with a new monument honoring the state’s native peoples.

The statue has been in storage since it was torn down by protesters in July 2020. The Catholic Diocese says the legislature also slandered his name and pushes a false narrative about the Mission period in California.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the San Francisco archbishop Salvatore Cordileone about the St. Junipero Serra statue, and why he doesn’t believe the removal is justified.

Cordileone noted that he was aware of Serra High School’s recent name and mascot change, and shared his opinion about that.