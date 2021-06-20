Arctic the baby husky searches for a warm family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arctic is a fuzzy, 8-week old husky blend ready to doggy paddle her way to her new family!

The big girl is already five pounds and is expected to grow to 25-35 pounds.

Arctic is a mixed pup, though they are not sure what she is mixed with, but they are sure she is energetic and needs a family that is very active, Holly Mendell from the Helen Woodward Animal Center, said.

She is female-spayed, and has up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Her adoption fee is $525, which allows for 25% for your first stay at Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Appointments are no longer needed at the Animal Center and they are opening back up to seven days a week.

Come by and peruse the pets!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org