Are coronavirus quarantines government overreach and extremism?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shireen Qudosi Clarion Project Correspondent Shireen Qudosi said cities and states are taking extreme interpretations of lockdown and then forcing that interpretation is not unlike the radicalism and extremism seen among terror ideologies.

Qudosi joined Good Morning San Diego to explain a recent post she wrote concerning government overreach and coronavirus quarantines.

The Clarion Project (formerly Clarion Fund) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating both policy makers and the public about the growing phenomenon of Islamic extremism. The Clarion Project is committed to working towards safeguarding human rights for all peoples.