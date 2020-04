Are face masks effective against COVID-19?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, the County of San Diego mandate requiring everyone to wear facial coverings in public will go into effect.

But the question remains, do masks and facial covering work to help prevent the spread of coronavirus?

Dr. Benjamin Cowling, Professor and Division Head of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, joined KUSI News from Hong Kong, to discuss the effectiveness of wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.