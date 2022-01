‘Are you better off?’ Public Safety Round Table held in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you better off than you were last year? Has crime gotten worse or better? Are your leaders taking responsibility for their lack of actions in California’s fight on crime?

On “Good Evening San Diego” KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chair, about the Public Safety Round table that took place in San Diego.