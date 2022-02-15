Parents in Santee rally to end mask mandates at the Santee School District on Feb. 15





SANTEE (KUSI) – As California’s public mask mandate is set to expire today, students will still be required to wear masks in the classroom.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman gave us an update on all recent student mask guidelines while outlining the grievances being brought up by local activist groups, parents, and local school officials. (Video above)

Outraged parents are speaking out on behalf of their kids because of the latest mask extension for students.

On Feb. 15 parents in Santee are to rally at the Santee School District at 5 p.m., in an effort to get the mask mandate in schools lifted.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with founder of Santee Parents 4 Choice, Tracie Thill, to talk more about the push to get students unmasked.

