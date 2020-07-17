Arizona State University will offer the saliva-based test to the public for free





TEMPE, AZ (KUSI) – Arizona State University has developed a saliva-based rapid test to help speed up testing in the fight against COVID-19.

Director of the Biodesign Institute at ASU, Dr. Joshua LaBaer, discussed the new technology on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Not only is the saliva based test quicker than what is in use now, it is also easier to be administered.

LaBaer explained that ASU currently processes around 1,200 to 1,400 tests per day, but will be able to expand that number to nearly 16,000 with the saliva-based test. Plus, the saliva based tests are so easy to administer, they can have volunteers do it instead of only medical professionals.