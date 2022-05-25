Armed Forces Foundation sponsors Military Adoptions at the Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m Military families in San Diego are invited to meet some fuzzy recruits at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Thanks to the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation, the Center is offering sponsored pet adoptions in honor of Memorial Day to thank military members and their families for their service. Fees for approved adopters while supplies last will be covered from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30. (Pay only a $35 microchip fee.)

Helen Woodward Animals center joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more on their Memorial Day adoptions.

This weekend adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be waiting for their forever homes. Prospective adopters can view available pets here: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet.