Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership.

The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows.

The City of San Diego, nearby businesses and local residents have been calling for action like this for years, and they are all hoping this initial sweep is a catalyst towards more action in the future.

San Diego’s homeless problem has gotten so bad under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, that it is top of mind for San Diegans every time they visit the downtown area. At the moment, there is a record high number of homeless calling the downtown San Diego streets home.

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office reacted to the security sweep with a statement reading, “The City has tried to get the property owner to address these deplorable conditions for two years, during which the problem has only gotten worse. We look forward to having this nuisance property cleaned out and secured, and the health and safety violations finally addressed.”

KUSI’s Matt Prichard reported live from outside the California Theatre and spoke with people involved to share all the details.