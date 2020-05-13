Armed Services YMCA San Diego distributes new suits to Service Members amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several members of our military received a brand new suit and tie courtesy of an anonymous donor. The Armed Services YMCA set up a shopping event for our service members.

You can’t tell, but underneath the mask, Sam Goodwin, a hospital corpsman, is all smiles.

“The best part about it is that you get guys that are either transitioning into the civilian sector and or who want to do more professional events but don’t have the funds to get a suit.”

The Armed Services YMCA San Diego is distributing 485 new suits and more than 1000 ties over the course of 3 days.

“Someone called us and said we have Brand new suits and ties. And we said yes and here we are and this is a great opportunity to give back to our military members,” said Tim Net, Executive Director of Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

“I was looking in between a red or a gray or just a basic suit for either interviews or professional volunteer events that we’re going to have. I really appreciate you guys doing this,” said Goodwin.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez has the details.

