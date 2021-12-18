Arms and abs ripper workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays sure do come with a lot of cookies.

That’s why KUSI Fitness Expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” along with Kathy Babcock and Michele LaRocque to demonstrate how to do an “arms and abs ripper.”

(Repeat each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Three-way chop

2. Overhead triceps, extend to cross knee chop

3. Torso twist and punch

4. Burpee, biceps and press

5. Rows and climbers

6. Shoulder taps and Jack

7. Sit up, biceps and press

8. Just fly and kick