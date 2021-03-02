Army Veteran to bike 3,200 miles to raise money and awareness for injured veterans and their families through Wounded Warrior Project

OCEAN BEACH- (KUSI)

A 26-year Army Veteran, Dave Parramore started his bike ride across America on March, 1st 2021. Parramore, started his cross-country bike ride in Ocean Beach to raise money and awareness for injured veterans and their families through Wounded Warrior Project.

Parramore will spend the next two and a half months traveling the Southern Tier route back to his hometown of St. Augustine, Florida while pulling a 90lbs trailer behind him.

He Spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon before his departure.

Parramore says, “2020 affected all of us very deeply. This year, I’ve decided to ride across America to raise awareness about the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on our Veteran community. As we’ve seen many industries suffer as a result of the pandemic and as we face the potential for increased unemployment, there are ways we can enable wounded Veterans to find meaningful employment and contribute to our collective recovery. Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) provides life-changing programs that empower, employ, and engage America’s injured veterans, and I’m riding to support their economic enablement efforts for Veterans through their “Warriors to Work” program. Thanks to the generosity of people like you, warriors and their families will never pay a penny for these services.”

here’s a link to Dave’s webpage where you can follow and support his journey. He’ll be live streaming at least an hour every day of his ride to his company’s Twitch page ( https://www.twitch.tv/teamdustoff )