Army’s 245th Birthday on June 14th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jun. 14, 1775 the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army to unite the 13 original colonies in their fight against British tyranny. This year’s theme highlights the contributions of Soldiers past and present and inspires those who will serve in the future.

Civilian Aide to Sec of the Army, Richard Pascoe, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Army’s 245th Birthday.

This year the Army is also spotlighting Army National Hiring Days which is an integrated digital communication campaign during which the Army will conduct a virtual hiring drive to adapt to the current environment.

Army National Hiring Days runs from 30 June to 2 July 2020.

The Army wants to hire 10,000 Soldiers for full- or part-time opportunities in more than 150 career fields, including cyber, artificial intelligence, healthcare, aviation and big data analysis.

Army National Hiring Days will be conducted fully online. Visit GoArmy.com for details.