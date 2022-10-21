Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms.

He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986.

“El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.