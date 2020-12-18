Arraignment for 1960’s cold case murder delayed for third time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the third time in less than a week, another delay in a murder case dating back to the 1960’s.

John Sipos was arrested in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Mary Scott.

He was serving in the US Navy and was based here in San Diego. Four months after his release, Mary was found raped and murdered in her City Heights apartment.

DNA evidence collected through a genealogy website led investigators to 75-year-old Sipos living in Pennsylvania. He was flown back to San Diego to face charges, but according to the District Attorney’s office, has “failed to produce himself for court.”

Family members are frustrated with the legal games. The next arraignment date is December 22nd.