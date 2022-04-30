Arraignment hearing for Yuhao Du, suspect accused of shooting a CHP officer, rescheduled for Tuesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An arraignment hearing for Yuhao Du, the suspect accused of shooting a CHP officer on the I-8 freeway this week, has been rescheduled.

Officials said it was due to an “undisclosed medical reason”, meantime the arraignment will now take place next Tuesday.

Du is facing multiple charges for the attempted murder of a peace officer.

Police say that the officer was investigating a traffic crash Wednesday when the suspect attacked him and reached for the officer’s gun.

Good samaritans were able to administer aid to the officer and detain Du until authorities arrived.