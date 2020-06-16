Arrest made in month-old Chula Vista fatal shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A suspect was behind bars Tuesday in connection with a month-old fatal shooting in a South Bay neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Enrique Benjamin Delgado, 46, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gunning down 24-year-old Fredrick Wood at a Chula Vista home owned by the suspect, according to police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Wood mortally wounded in the roadway in the 200 block of 200 G Street about 7:30 p.m. on May 15, Lt. Dan Peak said. Medics took Wood to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim had been shot inside a home owned by Delgado, then fled outside and collapsed.

Delgado remained at large until last week when officers tracked him down in San Diego, where he was living in a motor home.

“Delgado, who admitted to shooting Wood during a dispute, refused to surrender and stated he was armed with a firearm,” Peak alleged.

The suspect eventually gave himself up peaceably following a SWAT standoff.

“Several firearms and a large quantity of narcotics were also located inside Delgado’s motor home at the time of arrest,” the lieutenant said.

The relationship between the suspect and victim and the motive for the killing was unclear, though police initially reported that the shooting was believed to have been related to gang activity.

Delgado was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a slate of charges, including murder, possession of narcotics for sale, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and having a concealed weapon in a vehicle.