Art community comes together to provide aid to Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The local art community is coming together later this month to raise funds for Ukrainians in need.

The event will feature 60+ large and mid-sized original works of art by local artists, all created in the theme or colors of Ukraine’s national flag, flower or landmarks.

Artists participating in the show will choose to contribute 30% or more of their proceeds.

On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Laruen Phinney talked with Kate Ashton, author, artist, and owner of Ashton Gallery, about “Solidarity: A Benefit For Ukraine.”

The event is on Saturday April 23rd.

SOLIDARITY: A Benefit For Ukraine

Free to the public from 4pm to 8pm

For more information visit their website: https://www.ashtonartgallery.com/