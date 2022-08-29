Artemis launch called off due to engine issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the Artemis I could launch as the test run for the first return to the moon since 1972, engine issues caused a launch delay.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mark Larson, AM 760 radio host, to talk about the launch.

The actual trip to the moon, not scheduled until after a successful test launch, would include the first woman and first person of color to visit the moon. The trip will test the rocket tech that will be needed for the future of deep space travel.