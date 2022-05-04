Article III project reacts to Dobbs v. Jackson leak from SCOTUS, overturning Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) – Leaked SCOTUS drafts regarding Roe v. Wade has ignited even more debate about the topic of abortion in America.

Many questions now surround how the sensitive documents were released from SCOTUS, something that very rarely happens in SCOTUS, especially to this degree.

Senior Counsel at the Internet Accountability Project and the Article 3 Project, Will Chamberlain, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details surrounding this leak.