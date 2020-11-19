Artificial Intelligence being used to collect data amid pandemic to avoid another

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When it comes to the battle against COVID-19, artificial intelligence is being used on a large scale in order to prevent future pandemics.

As you know, this week offers more positive news in the vaccine world– Moderna just announced that its vaccine trial has a 94.5% effective rate– this encouraging news is extremely welcomed after Pfizer’s recent 90%+ vaccine effective rate breakthrough was announced last week as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb rapidly.

If there’s any silver lining we can take away from today’s pandemic, it’s that the use of its collected data in combination with the use of artificial intelligence will better prepare us to prevent and/or more effectively handle any possible future pandemics.

Neil Sahota, Chief Innovation Officer & United Nations A.I. Advisor, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how artificial intelligence is being used to right now, to prevent future pandemics.

Sahota gave a Ted Talk on a similar topic that you can view here.