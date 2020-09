Artist creates mural of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside El Cajon record store

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An El Cajon record store is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Folk Arts Rare Records” showcased this brand new mural of her.

Their front window was boarded up from having been shattered, so the owner of the store hired a local artist to create the mural along his storefront.