Artist Jack Prober presents his work every weekend at Kellogg Park in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Local artist Jack Prober sets up an outside gallery every Saturday & Sunday at Kellogg Park in La Jolla.

Prober specializes in photography, multimedia resin and plein air artistry.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with him about his work on Good Morning San Diego as he showed us how he makes his amazing pieces of art.