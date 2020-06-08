Artists turn boarded-up and damaged business in Downtown SD into murals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have been seen across the nation — in many different ways. Some have chosen to march the streets with signs, others taking to their cars for caravans, and on Sunday the art community came together in their own way, using their talents as a way to spread hope.

Thirty artists from around San Diego County gathered Sunday morning to paint murals on boarded-up and damaged businesses in Downtown San Diego in solidarity with recent calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.